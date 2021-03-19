Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.