Edward R. Rosenfeld Sells 27,000 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 55,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,042. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $39,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

