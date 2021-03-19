Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

