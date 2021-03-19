Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Reduced by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. 9,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,592. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

