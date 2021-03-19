eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $110.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.95 million and the highest is $113.67 million. eHealth reported sales of $106.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $694.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $853.29 million, with estimates ranging from $819.59 million to $911.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EHTH. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $151.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

