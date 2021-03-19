eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.23% of eHealth worth $40,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1,373.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $151.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

