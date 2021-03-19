eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Down to $62.24

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.24, but opened at $59.92. eHealth shares last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 27,219 shares traded.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

