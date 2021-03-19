EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.51

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.51 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.90). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 751,147 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £295.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

