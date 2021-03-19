Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.30. 214,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,668,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.