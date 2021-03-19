Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $349.28 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,847,180,424 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

