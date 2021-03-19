Electroneum Trading 50% Higher Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 50% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $357.14 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,847,369,779 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.