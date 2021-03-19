Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Element Solutions worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 665,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

ESI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 43,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,107. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

