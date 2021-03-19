Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 175,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 917,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

