Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $121,830.20 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $121,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 441,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,249. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.