Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 43,700 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,295,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

ELVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 441,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.