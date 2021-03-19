Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $71,604.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,944,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 441,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ELVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

