Elitium Price Tops $5.99 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $180.21 million and $203,779.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00010187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00638097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.