Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.24 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $58.24 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $135.02 or 0.00229124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.39 or 0.03489544 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051063 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,384,192 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,574 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

