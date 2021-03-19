ELYSIA Hits Market Capitalization of $25.21 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 199.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,968,629 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

