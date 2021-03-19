Elysian Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 110.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $251,101.76 and approximately $75,468.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.00629170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034580 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

