eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

EMAN stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. eMagin has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. Research analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $586,359.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 552,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,272.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,317.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,620,119 shares of company stock worth $9,113,920. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in eMagin by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

