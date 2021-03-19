eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $260.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $284,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,532,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,431.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $143,855.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,620,119 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,920 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

