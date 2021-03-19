Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.00

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and traded as high as $43.66. Emera shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 2,094 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMRAF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

