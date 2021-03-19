Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $205,222.12 and $4.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

