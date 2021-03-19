Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Volume Hits $93,173.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $93,173.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028090 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,131,419 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

