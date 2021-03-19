Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. 14,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

