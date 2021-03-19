Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.74% of Emerson Electric worth $354,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

