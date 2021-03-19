EMJ Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.