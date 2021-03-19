EMJ Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 425,392 Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000. Ribbit LEAP accounts for about 1.3% of EMJ Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EMJ Capital Ltd. owned approximately 2.12% of Ribbit LEAP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000.

NYSE:LEAP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.60. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,208. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

