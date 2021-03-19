EMJ Capital Ltd. Invests $6.24 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities accounts for approximately 1.2% of EMJ Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EMJ Capital Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000.

Shares of NYSE DGNR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,844. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

