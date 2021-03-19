EMJ Capital Ltd. Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,000. Upstart makes up about 1.6% of EMJ Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EMJ Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $757,000.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,808. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $124.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.