EMJ Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,051 shares of company stock worth $18,803,766 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRSP traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. 28,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

