Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 275,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,402,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $913.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.