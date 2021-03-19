Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Down 6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.99. 1,071,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,004,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 870.00.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,226,796.35. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Insiders have sold 195,600 shares of company stock worth $1,442,850 in the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.