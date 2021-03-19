Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Down 6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.99. 1,071,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,004,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 870.00.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.
