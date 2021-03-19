Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.10 by Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.46 ($11.13).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

