Energi Achieves Market Cap of $96.57 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $96.57 million and $4.23 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00229277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.04 or 0.03669195 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,052,449 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

