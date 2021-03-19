Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $100.60 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $100.60 million and $4.15 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00229682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,037.15 or 0.03461844 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00051048 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,059,769 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.