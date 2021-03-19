Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPAC. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

