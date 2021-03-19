Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

Equities research analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

