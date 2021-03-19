Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Story: Net Income

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.