Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous dividend of $0.008.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ERF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

