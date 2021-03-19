Enerplus Co. Plans Apr 21 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a apr 21 dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$7.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

