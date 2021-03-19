ENI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,039% compared to the typical volume of 193 call options.

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of E traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 312,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ENI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

