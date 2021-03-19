Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00390098 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.60 or 0.04688347 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

