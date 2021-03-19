Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.72.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.93. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

