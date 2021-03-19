EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $138,427.65 and $39,130.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.