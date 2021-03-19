Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, home services, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade Internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream Internet service providers; Web hosting services; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

