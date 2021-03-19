Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $92,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

