Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.27. Envela shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 3,267 shares changing hands.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55.
Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.
