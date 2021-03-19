Envestnet, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envestnet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the business services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $70.96 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -545.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

