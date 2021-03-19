Enzyme (MLN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.03 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $74.58 or 0.00126776 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $133.71 million and approximately $44.03 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00051526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.00632901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034751 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

